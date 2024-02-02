TV & Film
‘1971 Shei Shob Din’ in theatres again

Arts & Entertainment Desk
'1971 Shei Shob Din' in theatres again
Photo: Collected

Hridi Huq's directorial debut "1971 Shei Shob Din" was released on August 18, last year. Apart from local release, it was also released in Australia and the USA, earning accolades from audiences in the home country and overseas.

The government-granted film, based on the Liberation War, has made a comeback to theatres today, available for audience at Star Cineplex outlets.

The film features a stellar cast, including Abul Hayat, Mamunur Rashid, Jayanto Chattopadhyay, Ferdous, Tarin, Litu Anam, Hridi Huq, Mousumi Hamid, Sajal Noor, Nazia Haque Orsha, Sanjida Preeti, and Anisur Rahman Milon, amongst others.

Expressing her joy, the film's director, Hridi, told The Daily Star, "I have received lots of love from the audience for this film. I hope to receive the same again this time."

'1971 Shei Shob Din' - A riveting tale of middle-class families amidst war

Actor Ferdous portrays the role of a university professor in this film, who later participates in the Liberation War. "It's really good news that the film is being showcased once again from today. Everyone should watch this film, especially people of the younger generation, to truly understand our history," he shared.

Sajal Noor shared, "For those who couldn't watch it due to various engagements at that time, I hope they will be able to watch it now."

