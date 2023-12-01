Preparing myself for one and a half months: Azmeri Haque Badhan

Renowned for her role in "Rehana Mariam Noor", Azmeri Haque Badhan is riding high in her career, earning praise and the National Film Award. She has received acclaim not just locally but also internationally with her Bollywood debut in "Khufiya" this year.

This December marks another milestone in the seasoned actor's illustrious journey. The shooting for her upcoming film, "Esha Murder", is poised to commence in the coming days, with Badhan hopeful for a December shoot amidst picturesque outdoor locations.

The actress described "Esha Murder" as a commercial film that is set for a theatrical release during the upcoming Eid. She also spoke highly of director Sunny Sanwar, praising him as an exceptionally talented individual leading the project under the banners of Cop Creations and Binge.

Breaking away from the traditional narrative where male characters dominate officer roles, Badhan found the prospect of portraying a female police officer uniquely captivating as the director unravelled the story's intricacies.

Expressing her enthusiasm for this new challenge, she shared, "I've never ventured into a police role before. While I've portrayed diverse characters to fit various story demands, this marks my first foray into playing a police character. I'm delighted and have a great understanding with the director."

Prepping for the role, the "Khufiya" star revealed, "I've dedicated one and a half months to specific character training, including martial arts sessions with an expert named Edward."

Emphasising the focus on women in "Esha Murder," Badhan voiced her desire for more women-centric narratives, advocating for women to helm storytelling as directors and writers, ensuring authentic portrayals of women's stories.

When asked about future projects, Badhan simply expressed her intention to engage in work that brings her joy. Grateful for the recent success in Bollywood with "Khufiya," she remains occupied with the preparations for "Esha Murder," underscoring the significance of each project.

Regarding communication with Bollywood artists, Badhan affirmed a positive and robust relationship. "Yes, I've cultivated beautiful connections with them. I regularly communicate with Tabu di and others," she confirmed.