‘Esha murder’: New poster shows Badhan ready to shoot for justice

The official poster of the Sunny Sanwar directorial film "Esha Murder" starring Badhan as a police officer, was released today. The poster features Badhan's eyes burning with rage as she points a revolver at her target. It begs the question: Who is this mysterious enemy responsible for the "murder"?

Badhan shared the poster with the caption, "What sentence should a criminal face for both rape and murder?

Earlier, the teaser for the film was released on March 19 and was well-received by the audience.

The teaser offers a tantalising glimpse into the intricate storyline, promising a rollercoaster ride of suspense and intrigue. It showcases Badhan in the role of police officer Lina, who embarks on a perilous journey to unravel the connection between three murder cases.

Involving themes of female victimisation, rape, and murder, the teaser hints at a riveting narrative that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The film features Azmeri Haque Badhan, Puja Agnes Cruze, Sumit Sengupta, Misha Sawdagar, Shatabdi Wadud, Faruque Ahmed, Nibir Adnan, Sarker Raunak Ripon, Sharif Siraj, Sushama Sarker, Shilpi Sarker Apu, Hasnat Ripon, Eshika Sakin, and Sayed Azaz Ahmed, amongst others.