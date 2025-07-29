'Esha Murder' set for OTT release this week

The much-anticipated murder mystery "Esha Murder: Kormofol", directed by Sunny Sanwar, is finally set to hit OTT screens on July 31.

Originally scheduled for release on July 24, the film's OTT debut was postponed out of respect for the July 21 tragic plane crash at Milestone School and College.

Streaming platform Binge confirmed the revised release date through an official announcement on its Facebook page yesterday.

"Esha Murder" also marks the beginning of a new wave of post-Eid OTT releases. Earlier this year, four films from the Eid-ul-Fitr season arrived on digital platforms by Eid-ul-Azha. Now, it's time for Eid-ul-Azha releases to make their digital debut—starting with "Esha Murder: Kormofol".

The film unfolds a gripping narrative where three girls become victims of rape and murder within the same district. Azmeri Haque Badhan plays police officer Leena, who leads the investigation.

This marks the first time Badhan has taken on the role of a law enforcement officer in her career, and she immersed herself fully to bring authenticity to the character.

Despite a slow start in theatres, the film gradually gained traction, helped in part by Badhan's dedicated promotional efforts. The actress toured various cinemas across the country to meet with audiences and support the film's release.

The ensemble cast features Faruque Ahmed, Misha Sawdagar, Sharif Siraj, and Puja Agnes Cruze, among others