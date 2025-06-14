TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Sat Jun 14, 2025 12:52 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 01:01 PM

'Esha Murder' is attracting a large female audience: Badhan

‘Esha Murder’ is attracting a large female audience: Badhan
Photo: Collected

National Award-winning actress Azmeri Haque Badhan is earning praise for her latest film "Esha Murder", which premiered on Eid-ul-Azha and is directed by Sunny Sanwar. Badhan takes on the leading role of a police officer in this woman-centric thriller, and the actress has since been immersed in promotions—appearing on TV, visiting theatres, and speaking with the press.

Badhan revealed that she has gone to the cinema to watch Esha Murder four times already — once alongside her mother, daughter, and other family members. "My daughter said this is one of the best performances of my career, and that truly touched me," she expressed. Her mother, she added, became emotional after the film.

Badhan has visited multiple theatres in Dhaka and noticed a steady increase in audience turnout. "Each passing day, more people are showing up. Yesterday, the theatre drew a great crowd. I'm hopeful it will grow even further," she noted. 

She notably shared a compliment from a viewer who told her, "You can make a great film without a male hero." Badhan confesses, "That remark left a lasting impression on me."

According to Badhan, "Esha Murder" has resonated particularly with female viewers. "Most of the audience for 'Esha Murder' are women. Many of them cried after watching it," Badhon observed. However, male viewers have also been moved, with some approaching her to offer heartfelt praise.

The "Rehana Maryam Noor" actress expressed her gratitude for the public's reception of "Esha Murder" so far. "I appreciate the support of both my audience and journalists. The media has stood by this film, and I feel their love deeply," she concluded."

azmeri Haque badhan Esha Murder audience reaction
