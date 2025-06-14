TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jun 14, 2025 12:36 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 12:50 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Aamir Khan praises Rajinikanth, confirms cameo role in ‘Coolie’

Sat Jun 14, 2025 12:36 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 12:50 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jun 14, 2025 12:36 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 12:50 PM
Aamir Khan praises Rajinikanth, confirms cameo role in ‘Coolie’
Photo: Collected

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan has confirmed his cameo appearance in "Coolie", the highly anticipated film starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. 

While promoting his upcoming film "Sitaare Zameen Par", Aamir revealed that he immediately agreed to the role purely out of admiration for the Tamil superstar.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Speaking to Zoom, Aamir said, "I have deep love and respect for Rajini sir. When Lokesh told me that Rajini is playing the leading role and that he wanted me to do a cameo. I said, 'Done. I am doing it. Whatever it is, I am doing it.'"

The news comes just a week after the actor first confirmed his special appearance in the film. Shortly afterwards, it was announced that he would be joining forces with Lokesh once again — this time for a large-scale superhero action project slated to start production in 2026.

Aamir explained, "Lokesh and I are doing a film together. It's a superhero film — a big-scale action outing. The film will begin in the second half of 2026. We have both signed it. I cannot reveal anything further."

Aamir is currently awaiting the release of "Sitaare Zameen Par", directed by RS Prasanna, which is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on June 20. The actor-director is also preparing to pursue his long-cherished "Mahabharata" project and a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema, alongside filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

‘Mind Your Language’ actress Pik-Sen Lim no more
Read more

‘Mind Your Language’ actress Pik-Sen Lim no more

Meanwhile, superstar Rajinikanth's "Coolie" is slated to release on August 14, featuring a powerful ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj, with Pooja Hegde in a special role and Shruti Haasan also playing a key part.

Related topic:
Aamir KhancameoCoolie
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid set to debut in Netflix’s 'Maharaj'

1y ago
A look at actors who have embraced digital de-ageing in film

A look at actors who have embraced digital de-ageing in film

1y ago
Shah Rukh Khan tops as India’s richest actor with Rs 6300cr net worth

Shah Rukh Khan tops as India’s richest actor with Rs 6300cr net worth

12m ago
I might have around 15 years of active work left in me: Aamir Khan

I might have around 15 years of active work left in me: Aamir Khan

10m ago
Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ should be celebrated: Tom Hanks

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ should be celebrated: Tom Hanks

7m ago
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনের প্রস্তুতির পাশাপাশি নিরপেক্ষতা নিশ্চিতে কর্মকর্তাদের প্রতি সিইসির আহ্বান

কঠোর নিরপেক্ষতা বজায় রাখতে এবং কোনো রাজনৈতিক দলের স্বার্থে কাজ না করতে কর্মকর্তাদের প্রতি আহ্বান জানান সিইসি।

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচন কমিশনকে সহায়তায় আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনী প্রস্তুত: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে