Aamir Khan praises Rajinikanth, confirms cameo role in ‘Coolie’

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan has confirmed his cameo appearance in "Coolie", the highly anticipated film starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

While promoting his upcoming film "Sitaare Zameen Par", Aamir revealed that he immediately agreed to the role purely out of admiration for the Tamil superstar.

Speaking to Zoom, Aamir said, "I have deep love and respect for Rajini sir. When Lokesh told me that Rajini is playing the leading role and that he wanted me to do a cameo. I said, 'Done. I am doing it. Whatever it is, I am doing it.'"

The news comes just a week after the actor first confirmed his special appearance in the film. Shortly afterwards, it was announced that he would be joining forces with Lokesh once again — this time for a large-scale superhero action project slated to start production in 2026.

Aamir explained, "Lokesh and I are doing a film together. It's a superhero film — a big-scale action outing. The film will begin in the second half of 2026. We have both signed it. I cannot reveal anything further."

Aamir is currently awaiting the release of "Sitaare Zameen Par", directed by RS Prasanna, which is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on June 20. The actor-director is also preparing to pursue his long-cherished "Mahabharata" project and a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema, alongside filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

Meanwhile, superstar Rajinikanth's "Coolie" is slated to release on August 14, featuring a powerful ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj, with Pooja Hegde in a special role and Shruti Haasan also playing a key part.