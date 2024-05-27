Aamir Khan’s son Junaid set to debut in Netflix’s 'Maharaj'

After four years of rigorous training, Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is set to make his acting debut with Yash Raj Films' ambitious drama "Maharaj."

The film, set against the historical backdrop of the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case, wrapped up production in October 2023. It has now been confirmed that "Maharaj" will be premiering exclusively on Netflix in June 2024.

Sources close to the development have disclosed that "Maharaj" is scheduled for a digital release on June 14, 2024. "YRF and Aditya Chopra have immense confidence in the film's content and believe that Netflix will help reach a global audience. Together with Netflix, they are preparing for a grand digital launch on June 14, 2024. An efficient marketing campaign has been planned for 'Maharaj'," revealed a source.

Additionally, the source mentioned to several Indian media that the trailer for "Maharaj" will be released around June 5, initiating a nine-day countdown to the film's premiere. "Netflix has strategically designed a brief pre-release campaign for this OTT release. The major promotional efforts will follow the release, allowing the content to spark conversations and generate buzz," the source added.

The movie, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari, will premiere on Netflix on June 14. The marketing campaign will begin with the trailer release on June 5. Junaid has completed shooting his second film with director Siddharth and co-star Sai Pallavi and is now set to start filming his third movie, a remake of the Tamil romantic comedy "Love Today" (2022), with Khushi Kapoor.