Aamir Khan to release 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on YouTube

While most filmmakers are striking high-value deals with major OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, Aamir Khan has chosen a different path for his latest film "Sitaare Zameen Par".

Instead of selling it to a streaming giant, he is releasing the movie on his own YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, under a pay-per-view model.

As per a press release, the film will start streaming in India on YouTube from August 1 for Rs 100. It will also be available in 38 other countries—including the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Spain—with region-specific pricing.

At a press event in Mumbai, Aamir explained why he bypassed traditional OTT deals.

"I didn't sell the rights to 'Sitaare Zameen Par' because we were already working on this plan," he said. "From now on, every film under the Aamir Khan Productions banner will be released on YouTube after its theatrical run, each priced at a modest Rs 100."

He further noted that the channel, which already has over 300,000 subscribers, will offer an ad-free experience.

He also revealed plans to upload several of his past hits like "Lagaan" (2001), "Taare Zameen Par" (2007), and "Peepli Live" (2010), as well as classic films associated with his father, the late filmmaker Tahir Hussain, including "Caravan" (1971) and "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke" (1993).

Beyond showcasing his own work, Aamir emphasised that the platform will also support independent filmmakers. "I want to give visibility to new and struggling talents who don't get to put theatrical releases out there," he said. "We'll take a small share of the earnings, but the goal is to ensure these creators directly benefit from their work."