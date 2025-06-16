TV & Film
Mon Jun 16, 2025 11:44 AM
Terrorism has no place in Islam: Aamir Khan

Photo: Collected

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, stating that those responsible cannot be considered followers of Islam. In an interview with India TV, the actor denounced any association of the religion with violence, reiterating that Islam stands firmly for peace and humanity.

"No religion asks you to kill people. I don't consider these terrorists Muslims because it is clearly written in Islam that you cannot kill an innocent person, nor harm women or children. They are going against the religion by doing what they are doing," said Aamir.

Asked why he responded to the recent attack later than his contemporaries, Aamir clarified that his absence from social media caused the delay. "I'm not on social media. People react instantly there," he said, adding that the attack was an act of cowardice, targeting innocent civilians.

Responding to criticism that his remarks came just ahead of the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Sitaare Zameen Par", Aamir stated, "If I speak about our forces delivering a befitting response, am I doing something wrong? Should I think about the film or about our forces at that time?"

He further added that the timing of the trailer release was coincidental, explaining that the premiere of "Andaz Apna Apna"—a 1994 cult classic that was recently re-released—had also been cancelled out of respect for the national tragedy.

Aamir also recalled veteran actor Manoj Kumar's appreciation for his contribution to patriotic cinema. "My patriotism reflects in my work. Watch 'Rang De Basanti', 'Lagaan', 'Sarfarosh'. I don't think any other actor has done more patriotic films than I have," he said.

