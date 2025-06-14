‘Mind Your Language’ actress Pik-Sen Lim no more

British actress Pik-Sen Lim, who was born in Penang and rose to fame for her role in the sitcom "Mind Your Language", passed away recently at the age of 80.

She achieved international acclaim and became a well-known presence on both British and Malaysian television through her portrayal of Chung Su-Lee in the hit 1970s British comedy series.

Photo: Collected

Born in 1944 to businessman Lim Cheng-Teik, the British actress completed her early education in her home state before moving to the United Kingdom at the age of 17 to pursue a career in acting.

Photo: Collected

Originally named Lim Phaik-Seng, she later changed her name to "Pik-Sen" after realising her British friends often mispronounced "Phaik" as "fake."

Pik-Sen Lim as 'Killer cleaner' in “Johnny English Reborn”. Photo: Collected

Best known for her performance in "Mind Your Language" from 1977 to 1986, she portrayed the character of Chung Su-Lee, a Chinese student who spoke in broken English with a Chinese accent, despite being fluent in the language herself.

In the show, her character was depicted as a devoted follower of Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong, often humorously pulling out a "little red book" to quote lines on communism.

Photo: Collected

Beyond the sitcom, her acting career spanned nearly six decades, with roles in over 30 films, dramas, and TV shows from 1964 to 2023, including appearances in "Doctor Who", "General Hospital", and "The Professionals".

In recent years, Lim appeared in several television and drama series, including "Vampire Academy", "The Nevers", and "This Way Up".

She also took on the role of the 'killer cleaner' in the 2011 film "Johnny English Reborn", starring alongside Rowan Atkinson, Gillian Anderson, and Dominic West.