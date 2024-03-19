‘Esha Muder’ teaser unveiled: A glimpse into a gripping tale based on real-life events 

Excitement is palpable amongst murder-mystery fans as Cop Creation and Binge drop the teaser of the much-anticipated thriller, "Esha Muder: Cycle of Karma". Directed by Sunny Sanwar, known for "Mission Extreme" and "Dhaka Attack", the film promises to be an adrenaline-fueled journey into the heart of true events that shook the nation.

The film features Azmeri Haque Badhan, Puja Agnes Cruze, Sumit Sengupta, Misha Sawdagar, Shatabdi Wadud, Faruque Ahmed, Nibir Adnan, Sarker Raunak Ripon, Sharif Siraj, Sushama Sarker, Shilpi Sarker Apu, Hasnat Ripon, Eshika Sakin, and Sayed Azaz Ahmed, amongst others.

Photo: STAR

The teaser offers a tantalising glimpse into the intricate storyline, promising a rollercoaster ride of suspense and intrigue. It showcases Badhan in the role of police officer Lina, who embarks on a perilous journey to unravel the connection between three murder cases. With themes of female victimisation, rape, and murder, the teaser hints at a riveting narrative that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Director Sunny Sanwar has revealed that "Esha Muder" delves into a murder incident that rocked Azimpur in 2009. Drawing from his own experiences as a police officer, Sanwar describes the case as a tough nut to crack, leaving a lasting impression on him. With meticulous attention to detail, Sanwar has spent five years (2018-2023) crafting the script, ensuring that it offers audiences a fresh perspective on the murder mystery genre.

Video of ESHA MURDER: Cycle of Karma | Teaser | Badhon | Puja Cruze | Sunny Sanwar | Binge | Cop Creation

In association with Leeds Entertainment, Sunny Sanwar and Hasanat Bin Matin jointly crafted the narrative of the film.

"Esha Murder", geared up to be a commercial film, will offer ample entertainment, featuring multiple songs. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release during Eid ul-Fitr. The project will be available for streaming on the OTT platform, Binge, during Eid ul-Adha.