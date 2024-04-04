TV & Film
‘Kajol Rekha’ and ‘Lipstick’ receive censor clearance for Eid release

Photo: Collected

The film industry is gearing up for the release of several highly anticipated movies for Eid-ul-Fitr. Among them, "Kajol Rekha" and "Lipstick" have recently achieved a significant milestone by obtaining censor certificates, clearing their path for Eid release.

Speculations have been rife in recent days regarding the possibility of these films facing delays due to pending censor clearance. However, those concerns have now been put to rest as both movies have successfully secured the necessary approvals.

Khorshed Alam Khoshru, a member of the censor board, has confirmed the news.

Directed by Giasuddin Selim, "Kajol Rekha" boasts a cast featuring Sariful Islam Razz, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, and debutant Mondira Chakroborty in leading roles. Inspired by the musical heritage of sixteenth-century Maimansingha Gitika, the film is set for release not only in Bangladesh but also in international markets including Canada and the United States.

Meanwhile, Ador Azad, the lead actor of "Lipstick," took to Facebook to express his gratitude upon receiving the censor clearance. 

"Lipstick" is a romantic thriller revolving around the aspirations of a village girl to become an actress in Dhaka. With Puja Cherry in the lead role as Buchi, and Ador Azad as her co-star, the film promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline.

Directed by Kamruzzaman Roman, "Lipstick" also features notable performances by Misa Sawdagar and Shahiduzzaman Selim. 

 

