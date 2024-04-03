I’m not afraid of competition: Puja Chery

In the tumultuous world of showbiz, where success often intertwines with personal trials, actress Puja Chery stands as a shining example of resilience and determination. She has recently experienced the untimely demise of her mother on March 24, leaving her utterly devastated. In her efforts to cope with the anguish of her loss, she has bravely returned to promote her upcoming Eid film, "Lipstick".

One of the film's songs, titled "Beshamal", has already gained significant attention from audiences. Puja opened up about her personal experience and professional journey in a conversation with The Daily Star.

About 13 star-studded movies are slated for release during this Eid. Are you feeling nervous about having to compete with all of these projects?

I'm not afraid of competition. I believe in the strength of our film's content. A compelling story, strong production values, stellar performances, and memorable music– all contribute to the success of a project. I am hopeful that audiences will find all these elements in "Lipstick", so I'm not worried. Also, I'm pleased with the work we've put in and viewers can rely on that.

You portrayed two characters in this film. How challenging was it to pull it off?

Acting in two completely contrasting roles was quite demanding, especially as I tackled both simultaneously for the first time. One character, Buchi, is a village girl, while the other is a popular actress. I presented myself distinctly in these two characters and put in my best effort. I strived to bring diversity and depth to my performance.

Certainly, you are grieving your mother's passing. Tell us, how are you now?

I'm trying to keep myself occupied at the moment. My mother meant everything to me and always will. Her sudden departure was beyond anything I could have imagined. Her words and guidance continue to inspire me, giving me the strength to carry on. I feel her presence with me always.

You're returning to the screen after over a year. What took you this long?

My upcoming movie is scheduled for release exactly one year after the release of my previous project. Following the favourable reception and commercial success of "Jinn", which premiered a year ago, I've been occupied with filming multiple movies. Several of these completed projects are currently in the pipeline, awaiting their release dates. I eagerly await the announcement of when they will hit the screens.