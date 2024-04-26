Number of halls screening Puja Chery's ‘Lipstick’ quadruples

Puja Cherry and Ador Azad starrer film "Lipstick" was released during Eid-ul-Fitr in just seven halls. The team expected they would receive at least the second-highest number of screenings, after Shakib Khan starrer "Rajkumar". However, just before Eid, Ador, the lead actor and producer of the film, claimed that his project had fallen prey to a 'conspiracy', thus despite having a good story and commercial elements, it didn't get enough number of halls.

He expressed confidence that the number of theatres screening "Lipstick" will quadruple in the upcoming week. Interestingly, the film has indeed experienced a fourfold increase in theatre screenings during its third week. It will be screened in 31 halls in the running week.

Hall list of 'Lipstick' from April 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, the demand for "Lipstick" rose as many have commented that this film can be said to be Puja's career-best performance. Ador told the media, "We had confidence in our content as we knew what we have made. Based on that I previously said that it would receive the second-highest number of halls. Be it a little late, but I am glad that it actually happened."

He appreciated the hall owners for coming forward to the audience's demands and also expressed his gratitude to the audience who have shared positive reviews of the film. He also thanked the journalists for their support.

Puja Chery hopes that audiences who missed the film during its earlier weeks will seize the opportunity to secure tickets promptly and enjoy the experience of a fully entertaining commercial film.

Directed by Kamruzzaman Roman, the film also features Shahiduzzaman Selim, Misha Sawdagar, and Chikon Ali amongst others.