‘Monogamy’ teaser: Can love blossom between a boomer and a millennial?

Chorki shared a teaser for Mostafa Sarwar Farooki's "The Last Defenders of Monogamy" yesterday. The intriguing teaser showcases the bittersweet bickering between middle-aged boomer Shafkat and empowered millennial Lamia.

The teaser highlights the tension between the two generations, as their contrasting ideologies are reflected in their words. While Shafkat struggles to contain his desire for Lamia, the strong and independent Lamia is resolute in not becoming a homewrecker.

The teaser also features a scene where Shafkat takes a jab at Lamia, saying, "Singers who lack confidence in their voice try to hide their lack of competency through short dress." Lamia's retort, "What generation do you belong to, bhai," adds to the tension.

Furthermore, the teaser intriguingly includes actual footage of Xefer singing, enhancing its appeal.

"Monogamy" marks the acting debut of musician Xefer Rahman. It is the third film under the umbrella project "Ministry of Love" produced by Chorki.

The web-film will be released on Chorki on the day of Chaand raat (the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr).