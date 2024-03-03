Music
Anupam Roy shares wedding photo, captions it ‘beginning anew’
Photo: Anupam Roy's Instagram

Popular singer Anupam Roy tied the knot with Kolkata-based singer Prashmita Paul in a private domestic ceremony held on Friday, as reported by Hindustan Times Bangla.

The wedding reception took place at a club in South Kolkata on Saturday evening, where the newlyweds were captured in front of the camera, smiling radiantly. Sharing the first picture after their marriage, Anupam wrote on Instagram, "Beginning anew."

Prashmita adorned herself in a pink Banarasi saree complemented by jewellery and light makeup, while Anupam was spotted in panjabi attire. 

Notable personalities such as Upal Sengupta, Anindya Chatterjee, Chandril Bhattacharya, Lopamudra Mitra, Joy Sarkar, Srijit Mukherji, Prabuddha Raha and many others were amongst the guests invited to the event.

