Anupam Roy lends voice for Bangladeshi Eid special tele-fiction

Director Mohon Ahmed has a delightful surprise in store for his fans. Renowned singer Anupam Roy will lend his voice for the first time for a Bangladeshi Eid special tele-fiction titled "Adore Theko".

Starring Niloy Alamgir and Jinnat Farjana Chadni, the tele-fiction promises to enthrall audiences with its beautiful story. Director Mohon Ahmed shared the story behind securing Anupam Roy's participation with Prothom Alo, unveiling the exciting collaboration.

A few days ago, Mohon Ahmed discussed potential singers for the project with Niloy Alamgir and listened to songs by his favourite artiste, Anupam Roy. Then Niloy suggested reaching out to the singer directly. Mohon was initially uncertain whether the singer, known for his work in Bangladeshi film "Chorabali", would be open to singing for a television project.

The communication with Anupam began through music director Amit Chatterjee, with whom Anupam Roy has collaborated on numerous projects. Anupam expressed interest in working on that project and asked the makers to send him the demo of the lyrics so that he could decide whether he would sing for the project.

Mohon Ahmed emphasises the significant role music plays in the success of a television drama, particularly during the Eid season, and he strives to offer something unique to the audience each time.

"The theme of the drama perfectly resonated with Anupam Roy's voice. When we shared the demo with him, he instantly appreciated it. Soon, we scheduled a recording session with the artiste and traveled to India," shared the director.

The song is titled "Adore Theko", with lyrics written by Pritam from Kolkata and composed by Amit Chatterjee. Anupam Roy, also from Kolkata, expressed his excitement about singing for the Bangladeshi audience after a long time, describing the song as completely different and expressing confidence in its appeal to the audience. He particularly praised the lyrics of the drama song and hopes the audience will enjoy it.

The Eid special drama "Adore Theko" will air on NAF YouTube channel on the fifth day of Eid. The drama was produced by Niloy Alamgir.