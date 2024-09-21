Heme holds it together

"Audiences today are more inclined towards lighthearted content than serious dramas," remarked Jannatul Sumaiya Heme, a household name for her standout roles in various television projects.

The actress, who began her journey as a child artiste, has always been passionate about dance, just as much as she is about acting. She was a ramp model and participated in Miss World Bangladesh in 2017. Despite her hectic schedule, Heme took some time to drop by The Daily Star for a photoshoot and to discuss her career, passions, and more.

Initially, Heme aspired to be a journalist, then considered teaching, and even thought about joining the army. Ultimately, she embarked on her acting career in 2014, which propelled her to new heights of popularity.

"I took the day off today, which is why I could visit The Daily Star. My schedule is usually packed for 26 days a month. However, after speaking with directors, I plan to schedule breaks because the workload is overwhelming, and everyone needs time to rest."

Heme and Niloy Alamgir have recently become one of the most popular on-screen pairs. After appearing in projects such as "Biyer Porikkha" and "Bondhur Bou", they have become audience favourites. When asked about their collaborations, Heme shared some surprising details. "We started working together in 2015, and to date, we've appeared in over 150 projects. The audience loves seeing us together, and we have a natural on-screen chemistry that just clicks."

Apart from their chemistry, Heme and Niloy are also a visually appealing pair due to their complementary heights. Standing at 5'8", Heme initially faced challenges convincing other actors to work with her, as some felt insecure about pairing with her. "I was initially known for my height and faced issues where actors were uncomfortable sharing the screen with me."

As Heme continues to excel in her career, she is patiently waiting for the right script, director, and co-star to make her leap to the silver screen. Interestingly, she worked on an OTT project that never saw the light of day. "I starred opposite Chanchal Chowdhury in a project for ZEE5 Global. It was supposed to be my OTT debut, but unfortunately, the platform shut down its operations in Bangladesh, leaving the project incomplete."

Recently, there has been talk of reducing lead actors' remuneration in small-screen projects, with concerns that such cuts might halt the drama industry. Heme responded, "As a lead actress, I might be biased (laughs), but I believe we should actually be increasing the budget. However, I doubt this plan would be viable long-term. Given the limited number of actors compared to television and YouTube channels, and the importance of viewership, implementing this decision would be difficult."

The 24-year-old actress is also a passionate animal lover. She fondly recalls talking to animals during childhood visits to the village, which often worried her parents. "My mother used to worry about what was wrong with me (laughs). However, I felt a special connection with them. At home, I have cats, and I even persuaded some of my colleagues to adopt cats by endlessly praising their cuteness! I would send them pictures of cats, and surprisingly, many of them fell in love and ended up adopting their own."

Heme's unconditional love for animals has led her to decide that, sooner or later, she will open a foster home for rescued animals. She also rescues needy furry friends and provides them with medical care and shelter. "This is something that gives me immense peace, and no matter what, I will never stop doing it!"