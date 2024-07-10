Bongo to feature Bangladeshi ZEE5 content

ZEE5, an Indian streaming service, launched in Bangladesh with much fanfare on July 3, 2019. The platform created numerous programmes spotlighting local producers and artistes. However, due to an underwhelming audience response, ZEE5 eventually ceased its operations here.

Since January 15, 2023, accessing ZEE5 from Bangladesh was restricted. However, ZEE5 has recently partnered with Bongo, a local digital platform, to continue offering Bangladeshi content. This new collaboration is set to begin tomorrow (July 11) with the launch of Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's series, "Ladies and Gentlemen", on it.

Meanwhile, Bongo has released the trailer of the series and is actively promoting it. Mushfiqur Rahman, Bongo's chief content officer, stated, "We have entered into an experimental partnership with ZEE5. For now, we are kick-starting with 'Ladies and Gentlemen'."

"We will consider our long-term plans based on the audience's response," Rahman added.

Despite ceasing operations in Bangladesh, ZEE5 remains active in India and other countries, with regular releases of films and series. When asked about plans for content in languages other than Bengali, Mushfiqur Rahman mentioned, "We are considering Hindi content as well." However, he clarified that even if such content is introduced, it will be dubbed in Bengali before release.