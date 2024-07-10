TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:14 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:54 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Bongo to feature Bangladeshi ZEE5 content

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:14 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:54 PM
Bongo to feature Bangladeshi ZEE5 content
Photos: Collected

ZEE5, an Indian streaming service, launched in Bangladesh with much fanfare on July 3, 2019. The platform created numerous programmes spotlighting local producers and artistes. However, due to an underwhelming audience response, ZEE5 eventually ceased its operations here.

Since January 15, 2023, accessing ZEE5 from Bangladesh was restricted. However, ZEE5 has recently partnered with Bongo, a local digital platform, to continue offering Bangladeshi content. This new collaboration is set to begin tomorrow (July 11) with the launch of Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's series, "Ladies and Gentlemen", on it.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Meanwhile, Bongo has released the trailer of the series and is actively promoting it. Mushfiqur Rahman, Bongo's chief content officer, stated, "We have entered into an experimental partnership with ZEE5. For now, we are kick-starting with 'Ladies and Gentlemen'."

"We will consider our long-term plans based on the audience's response," Rahman added.

Six months in review: Best of Dhallywood
Read more

Six months in review: Best of Dhallywood

Despite ceasing operations in Bangladesh, ZEE5 remains active in India and other countries, with regular releases of films and series. When asked about plans for content in languages other than Bengali, Mushfiqur Rahman mentioned, "We are considering Hindi content as well." However, he clarified that even if such content is introduced, it will be dubbed in Bengali before release.

Related topic:
BongoZEE5Bangladeshi ZEE5 contentBangladeshLadies and GentlemenMostofa Sarwar FarookiMushfiqur Rahman
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pothas cries ‘power’ crisis but gives no solutions

2w ago
Nusraat Faria sings ‘Shada Shada Kala Kala’ on set of new project

Nusraat Faria sings ‘Shada Shada Kala Kala’ on set of new project

1y ago

Tamim surprised by Bangladesh’s decision-making

2w ago

Farooki debuts as actor with Tisha in ‘Something Like an Autobiography’

10m ago
Pori Moni and ABM Sumon pair up for a Valentine's Day special

Pori Moni and ABM Sumon pair up for a Valentine's Day special

6m ago
২১ আগস্ট, গ্রেনেড হামলা
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কোটা বহালে হাইকোর্টের রায়ে ৪ সপ্তাহের স্থিতাবস্থা আপিল বিভাগের

‘অনেক হয়েছে, ক্লাসে ফিরে যান।’

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

শিক্ষার্থীদের ‘বাংলা ব্লকেড’: দেশের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ সড়ক, মহাসড়ক, রেলপথ অবরুদ্ধ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification