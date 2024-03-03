Uttam Kumar to be seen on silver screen after 44 years

Recently, news emerged about filmmaker Srijit Mukherji's latest project, which involves featuring the legendary actor Uttam Kumar, 44 years after his demise. This remarkable revelation has stirred considerable buzz within the industry. On Friday (March 1), a glimpse of the film was unveiled.

Titled "Oti Uttam", the movie stars Anindya Sengupta, Roshni Bhattacharya, Gourab Chatterjee, Subhasish Mukhopadhyay, and Laboni Sarkar in prominent roles. However, the most noteworthy aspect is the presence of Uttam Kumar himself. Not merely making a cameo, the late actor appears as the central character throughout the entire film, made possible through the marvels of technology.

The released trailer shows a young man who is a devout fan of Uttam Kumar, idolising the beloved actor. In a curious turn of events, the fan's life becomes intertwined with Uttam's legacy, resulting in an intriguing narrative.

Speaking about the film, director Srijit Mukherji informed the media, "The character in this film is Uttam Kumar himself. He emerges as a legendary actor and guides the protagonist through various challenges in life. It's a story of self-discovery, woven with the threads of technology."

Mukherji revealed that he has been working on this project for the past three years, utilising footage of Uttam Kumar from various films. Extensive efforts were also made in the visual effects department to seamlessly integrate Kumar's presence into the narrative.

The trailer received enthusiastic praise from Bollywood's Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan. He took to social media to share the link, captioning it with words of appreciation for Uttam Kumar's contribution to Indian cinema.

Accompanying the trailer was the announcement of the film's release date. "Oti Uttam" is set to hit the big screens on March 22, marking the return of the iconic actor Uttam Kumar to the silver screen after an absence of 44 years.