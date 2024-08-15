Srijit Mukherji backs protesters as 'Padatik' releases amid Kolkata unrest

As Kolkata continues to reel from the shocking incident at RG Kar Medical College, which has led to widespread protests, Srijit Mukherji's much-anticipated film "Padatik" is set to release today, despite the significant unrest.

The brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor have ignited outrage across West Bengal, and women from across the state marched in a "Reclaim the Night" protest yesterday (Augus5 14), just before India's Independence Day. At the same time, doctors nationwide have halted work, demanding stronger laws for their protection.

"Padatik", along with several other Bengali and Hindi films, is to hit the screens today, marking Independence Day celebrations. However, the tension gripping the state has cast a shadow over these releases. Director Srijit Mukherji, while promoting this much-anticipated biopic on Mrinal Sen, expressed deep concern over the current state of affairs in Bengal.

Uncertain future for Bengali films amid protests

Mukherji's "Padatik" and Raj Chakraborty's "Babli" are scheduled for release this week, but the current unrest in the state could significantly impact their performance at the box office. Mukherji shared that he had considered postponing the release but was advised against it by the film's producers, who cited significant financial losses due to its national-level distribution.

"There's always the option to delay the release of a teaser or an OTT debut, but releasing a film in theatres involves months of preparation," Mukherji said. Despite the unfortunate timing, Mukherji acknowledged that this was beyond anyone's control. He also revealed that actor Chanchal Chowdhury, who portrays Mrinal Sen in "Padatik", couldn't attend the film's promotional events in Kolkata due to the political unrest in Bangladesh.

"Padatik" may be released as planned, but Mukherji admitted that he is personally heartbroken over the events unfolding in Kolkata. He entirely supports the women's protests and intended to join the "Reclaim the Night" gathering at Jadavpur on Wednesday night. The filmmaker wrote on his official Facebook, "My 77-year-old mother, who is also a doctor by profession, refused to go with me to Jadavpur 8B for the protest and went there alone. I'm worried but proud."

"The city is in no state of mind for entertainment or cinema right now. I certainly am not," Mukherji stated to Anandabazar Digital, adding that he is leaving the film's fate in the hands of the audience.

"If people choose not to watch my film in this situation, I have no objections," Mukherji said, emphasising his solidarity with the victims and the ongoing protests.