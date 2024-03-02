A reflection on the not-so-great kitchen of households

Kitchens constitute an essential part of our lives, a space whose power dynamics we often overlook. But if cinema reflects our lives, shouldn't it highlight even the most mundane aspects? "The Great Indian Kitchen", a 2021 Malayalam movie written and directed by Jeo Baby, prompts us to consider just that.

The film centres around the story of a newlywed woman. Initially, we see her happy, trying to adjust to the structure and norms of her in-laws. However, as time passes, she becomes increasingly confined—literally locked away in a room during menstruation, her mobility, finances, and even sexuality controlled. Intimacy with her husband often lacks consent, a shift that occurs without warning, though perhaps a warning was always present in her lack of agency.

Always in a position of servitude, she never truly had control. Surrendering any chance to resist, she obeyed instructions without decision-making power.

The serene surroundings sharply contrast with the woman's psyche. The tranquility of the traditional house reminds us of the beauty of traditional living, though for men, it symbolises care and comfort, while for women, it signifies hard work and exploitation.

Generational trauma permeates the house, evident in the photographs of past occupants. We ponder the realities they endured, particularly the experiences of women, wondering if they were ever documented or discussed.

Escape from such subtle exploitation is daunting; many dare not attempt it. While some bravely face obstacles, others remain shackled by exploitation.

"The Great Indian Kitchen" prompts reflection on our own not-so-great kitchens and much more.

