Wedding bells in 2023: Stars who tied the knot

In 2023, quite a few celebrities in the entertainment industry tied the knot. Some got married suddenly, while others had publicly announced it. The headlines in the showbiz world have been dominated by these marriage stories.

Farin and Rezwan Photo: Reminiscence Photography

Tasnia Farin

Farin is one of the popular actresses of contemporary times. She tied the knot on August 11 with Shaikh Rezwan, and announced the wedding news on August 14. After eight years of love and friendship, this actress finally opened up about her relationship with her beau.

Imran and Jerin

Imran

On May 24, musician Imran got married to Meher Ayat Jerin, with the blessings of their families. This year, he was also in the headlines for his songs—"Surma Surma" and "Megher Nouka".

Roshan and Esha

Ziaul Roshan

Although Roshan's wedding bells rang three years ago (June 11, 2020), the news of his marriage was made public on May 10, this year. His wife's name is Tahsin Esha. They have been in love for five years.

Oyshee and Zilani

Fatima Tuz Zahra Oyshee

Singer Oyshee tied the knot with model and actor Arefin Zilani on June 2, after being in a relationship for about two years. The musician is also a medical professional. On the other hand, Arefin, apart from being an actor, has joined a pharmaceutical company.

Abanti Sithi and Amit De

Abanti Sithi

On December 15, the whistle sensation famed singer Sithi announced her wedding with Amit Dey. The marriage ceremony took place at a convention center in Dhaka, where close members of both families were present. Amit De resides in London and works at a private company there.

Salman and Disha

Salman Muqtadir

YouTuber Salman Muqtadir got married on April 30. His wife's name is Disha Islam.

Chashi Alam and Tultul

Chashi Alam

Renowned actor Chashi Alam, known for 'Bachelor Point,' tied the knot with Tultul on August 25.

Naved and Binti

Naved Parvez

Music composer and director Naved Parvez, have earned a name with his creations of the tracks like "Cholo Niralay" and "Surma Surma". He got married to Farhana Hossain Binti on March 10. Binti completed her Masters in Economics from Dhaka University, and is currently working at a private organisation in the field of finance.

Achol and Omy

Achol

Dhallywood actress Achol tied the knot with musician Syed Omy. Their wedding bell rung on February 15. Although they had married three years ago, they announced their marriage in November this year.