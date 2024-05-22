‘Finding Nirvana’ at AFD: A homage to Buddha

Every great soul has shown the path of human welfare and enlightened life through his philosophy. By following that ideal path, differences between people are eliminated and a life of peace and comfort is attained. The great sage Buddha overcame suffering by striving for 'Nirvana', which shows us the path to disillusionment.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima in 2023, Oriental Painting Study Group (OPSG) and Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD) organised an art exhibition titled "From Suffering to Liberation: Buddha of Bengal" at La Galerie in Dhaka. In continuation of that, "Finding Nirvana in Life: Buddha of Bengal" by the 42 artists of Bangladesh and India, was observed on May 20.

Bringing together 71 artworks, this exhibition explores traditional expressions of Buddhist art within the region. A total of 33 Bangladeshi and nine Indian artists are showcasing their diverse artworks in the media including oriental painting, sculptures, ceramics, paintings on palm leaves, rickshaw painting, cinema banner painting, gouache, calligraphy, tempera and patachitra.

Wonderful portraits of Buddha, created by renowned artist Professor Abdus Satter, brightened up the exhibition. The elegance of the line, the mature colour scheme, and the oriental eyes of the meditating Buddha complement the Nirvana practice.

Amit Nandi has depicted Lalon, Buddha, and Shree Chaitanya under a Bodhi tree on a moonlit night. These three great men, who paved the way for the transcendental philosophy of world peace, love for life and humanity, have tried to reiterate what is more relevant in today's conflict-torn world. Another of his works consists of illumining colour treatment. The farewell episode of Buddha's beloved horse is laden with pain in his painting titled "Maya".

Buddha's words guide our lives. That connotation has blossomed into calligraphy. On the occasion of this exhibition, the supervisor of Oriental Painting Study Group, Professor Dr Malay Bala conducted and exclusive workshop. Malay Bala depicts the Buddha's vision of Ashtamarga through the flowery chakra in calligraphy through gouache. The artist has indicated in this work that when the path of Ashtamarga is followed, the fragrance of life spreads like a flower.

The exhibition has been curated by Mikhail I Islam. Buddhist Vante Sanghananda Mohathero, principal, Sylhet Bouddha Bihar, François Grosjean, director, Alliance Française de Dhaka and Dr Saymon Zakaria, Bangladeshi folk researcher and deputy director of the Department of Research, Bangla Academy, attended the opening event as special guests.

The opening ceremony was followed by the premiere of the play "Nirvana", directed by Dr Lata Samadder at the courtyard in Alliance Française de Dhaka. The play was adapted from Ashwa Ghosh's "Buddhacharita", which was translated by Sadhankamal Chowdhury. Dr Lata Samadder and Md Zahidul Islam jointly transformed the play. The students of the Department of Theatre and Media Studies, Tejgaon College, Dhaka and the members of OPSG performed different roles in the play.

Liaquat Ali Lucky, director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, and chairman of Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation, graced the premiere as chief guest. Professor Dr Md Harun-Or-Rashid, principal of Tejgaon College, Dhaka, inaugurated the premiere show. Mikhail I Islam, designer of Learning Design Studio and curator of the show, presided over the programme. The second show of the play 'Nirvana' will be staged at the same venue and time today ( May 22).

Dr Niru Shamsun Nahar, researcher, author, and former director of Bangladesh National Museum, presented a paper titled "Buddhist Lifestyle in Terracotta Art of Ancient Bengal (8th- 12th Century AD)" yesterday. The artists of Bhavnagar Sadhusangha will offer the performance of Charjapada Songs of Ancient Bengal today.

Today marks the last day of the exhibition.

The author is an artist and art critic.