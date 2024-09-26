Television’s ‘Lal Nana’ passes away

Television actor Alauddin Lal, fondly known as Lal Nana by his fellow artistes, passed away yesterday at a hospital in Uttara around 6 PM. He was 82 years old at the time of his death.

Musfiq R Farhan, Samira Khan Mahi, and several other artists confirmed the sad news on their social media accounts.

Following his janazah at 9:30 AM today, he was laid to rest in the Sector 4 graveyard in Uttara.

Alauddin Lal had been a part of the TV drama industry since 2008, appearing in nearly 300 dramas throughout his career. He received accolades for his roles in various productions, including "Konjush," "Konjush 2," "Maya," and "Opekkha," often collaborating with actors Mushfiq and Niloy, for whom he expressed gratitude on several occasions.

Actor Mushfiq R. Farhan expressed his shock at the news, stating, "Lal Nana is no more; I can't accept it. I still can't believe it. I was stunned when I heard the news." Just a week prior, Lal Nana had called him to discuss how he was looking forward to working together again.

Actor Niloy Alamgir mourned Lal Nana's passing on Facebook, writing, "Lal Nana, I will miss you a lot. May Allah grant you jannat."

Reports indicate that Alauddin Lal had been struggling with health issues for some time, including breathing difficulties and diabetes, among other complications. He was admitted to the hospital after a sudden decline in his health. Two days prior, rumours of his death had circulated on Facebook, but at that time, his colleagues had reported that he was doing well.

Unfortunately, just two days later, he passed away. In 2022, when his breathing issues worsened, he was also hospitalised, but his treatment was hindered by financial constraints.

Television director Preeti Dutta shared the news on Facebook, prompting several colleagues to step in to support Alauddin Lal.

However, the funds they provided were insufficient to cover all his medical expenses. In response, Mushfiq R Farhan took it upon himself to cover the full cost of Alauddin Lal's treatment. Afterwards, Alauddin Lal recovered and returned to work.

Over the last four years, Niloy, Farhan, and others had supported him through several health challenges. Alauddin Lal is survived by his wife and two sons.