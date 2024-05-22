Bangladeshi director appointed as juror for International Emmy Awards

Noted filmmaker, scriptwriter, and human rights advocate Ashraf Shishir has been invited to serve as a juror for the first round of the prestigious 52nd International Emmy Awards in 2024.

This honour recognises Shishir's extensive contributions to the film and television industry on both national and international stages.

The director shared the news on his Facebook with the caption, "I am excited to announce that I have been invited to serve as a juror for the first round of the International Emmy Awards Competition. It is an honour to contribute to the selection of the best in television programmes from around the world."

The International Emmy Awards, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS), celebrate the best television programmes produced and aired outside the United States. Founded in 1969, IATAS is a non-profit organisation that brings together leading entertainment professionals from over fifty countries.

In addition to his filmmaking achievements, Ashraf Shishir has served as a juror for over 35 international film festivals in countries such as the USA, Canada, Greece, Denmark, Germany, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, and Iran. His involvement with the International Emmy Awards further cements his status as a respected figure in the global film and television community.

Ashraf Shishir's notable films include "Gaariwala" (The Cart), "Gopon" (The Inner Sound), "Judhdhdhata Chilo Shadhinotar" (The Unsung), and "Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo" (The Innocence).

"Gaariwala", released in 2015, won 28 international awards, including the National Film Award. It was selected for 123 international film festivals in 33 countries. "Gopon", made in 2017, won four international awards, including the Best Film Award at the Delhi International Film Festival. It was selected for 27 international film festivals in 18 countries.

"Judhdhdhata Chilo Shadhinotar" (The Unsung), made in 2018, was selected for 18 international film festivals in nine countries. "Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo" (The Innocence) is a 21-hour film that took almost 10 years to complete.