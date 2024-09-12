Vir Das to create history as first Indian International Emmys host

TV & Film
Vir Das to create history as first Indian International Emmys
Photo: Collected

Vir Das, who recently made headlines for his brilliant portrayal of Satyajit Sen in "Call Me Bae", has achieved another milestone by becoming the first Indian to host the 2024 International Emmys. 

The stand-up comedian shared the news on his official Instagram account, writing, "Thanks to your support, I have been appointed as an Indian Emmy Host. I can't wait to host the International Emmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!"

Das was previously nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special "Vir Das: For India" and secured a win in 2023 for his Netflix special "Landing." The comedian is touring internationally with his Mind Fool tour and will be the first Indian to host this prestigious event.

In addition to his stand-up comedy, Vir Das has created, produced, and starred in several shows, such as ABC's "Whiskey Cavalier", Netflix's "Hasmukh," and Amazon's "Jestination Unknown." He appeared in Judd Apatow's "The Bubble" and is currently working on a single-camera comedy with CBS Studios and Andy Samberg. Das is also the lead vocalist of India's comedy-rock band Alien Chutney.

Many celebrities congratulated Vir Das on social media for his amazing achievement. 

Dia Mirza reacted by saying, "This is absolutely amazing." Shweta Tripathi commented, "Whoaaaaaaa this is absolutely amazing!! Shall be watching." Kriti Sanon wrote, "That's so amazing!!" Shefali Shah expressed, "That's super cooooollllll, congrats." 

Vir Das began his career in stand-up comedy, performing at numerous venues both in India and internationally. He gained prominence through a combination of stand-up specials, live shows, and roles in Bollywood films like "Delhi Belly," "Go Goa Gone," and "Badmaash Company."

The International Emmy Awards are set to take place on November 25 in New York City.

 

