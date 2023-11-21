Vir Das, Ekta Kapoor win International Emmy Awards

Vir Das, alongside "Derry Girls" season three, clinched the International Emmy for Comedy at the 2023 International Emmy Awards on Tuesday (Monday night in the US). This marked Vir's second International Emmy nomination. The comedian and actor secured the accolade for his Netflix comedy special, "Vir Das: Landing".

Additionally, producer Ekta Kapoor received the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmys.

Announcing Vir's victory, the official International Emmy Awards Twitter account stated, "We have a tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to 'Vir Das: Landing', produced by Weirdass Comedy/Rotten Science/Netflix." Other nominees in the category included "El Encargado" from Argentina and the French show "Le Flambeau" season two.

The ceremony also featured the honouring of Ekta Kapoor with the Directorate Award for her "trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape." Describing her winning moment as "shocking, surprising, scary," Ekta, holding an Emmy, conveyed to India Today, "This is for you, India. We are bringing home your Emmy."

Shefali Shah fell short of the International Emmy for Best Actress, despite her compelling performance in "Delhi Crime". The honour was bestowed upon Mexican actor Karla Souza for her role in "Dive". Other notable nominees in the category included Connie Nielsen in the Danish project "The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen" and the UK's Billie Piper in "I Hate Suzie Too".

Following Shefali Shah's experience, actor Jim Sarbh also faced disappointment at the Emmy Awards. At the International Emmy Awards 2023, Martin Freeman secured the Best Actor award for "The Responder", triumphing over Jim Sarbh, who was nominated in the category for his role in the show "Rocket Boys".

Jim received a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in "Rocket Boys", where he portrayed the character of nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha, also known as the Father of India's nuclear programme. Jim's performance garnered critical acclaim in the show, directed by Abhay Pannu and available for streaming on SonyLIV.

The 51st International Emmy Awards took place today in New York and was hosted by the US magician Penn Jillette – one-half of the performing duo Penn And Teller.