Vir Das clarifies why Indian comedians don't host award shows 

Popular actor and comedian Vir Das recently took to Instagram to express his viewpoints on why Indian comedians do not often host prestigious award shows.

As Famous Hollywood television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the Oscars 2024 for the fourth time, Indian comedian Vir Das has penned a note as to why award ceremonies are better with comedians and not big stars as hosts.

Vir pointed out how mostly big stars are roped in to host major award events in India and how this affects the mood of the evening in his Instagram post on Thursday.

He said, "Someone asked me today why comedians don't host film awards in India. Now, many comedians, myself included, have scripted every film award we have. The point of having comedians host the Oscars or film awards is that for a night, a jester would humanise the most beautiful chosen people in the world since they were being celebrated already. That's when any joke is a punch-up."

Talking about stars hosting award events, he further wrote, "Here, egos won't take a joke from anyone, not at their level. So you go big. Ironically, the bigger the star who hosts, the trickier it's going to be."

"So a huge star hosting works for the people in the room, but it's just not always funny for the people watching. Simply because the power imbalance is off, it's only funny when the host has less power. So you're deciding between who you want the show to be funny for. The viewers, or the winners," the stand-up comedian said.

Many seemed to agree with Vir's point of view. Taking a dig at the award ceremonies, a fan wrote, "The awards themselves are quite funny. Best comedian in a villainous role, Best Actor in a wholesome entertainer, Best newcomer, and awards to everyone who turned up."

Many mentioned the Chris Rock slapgate, hinting how comedians could easily be slapped if a joke is not received well. A fan wrote in humor, "Will Smith enters the chat," with a clapping emoji. Another said, "It could lead to a Chris Rock moment or a Ricky Gervais moment. No one knows."