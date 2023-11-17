Rapper Sean Diddy accused of rape and physical abuse

In recent developments, renowned US rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces serious accusations of rape and sex trafficking by singer Casandra Ventura, professionally known as Cassie, his former girlfriend. Allegations outlined in a lawsuit reveal a decade-long cycle of abuse and violence that Ventura claims she endured while in a relationship with Combs.

The lawsuit, which has been reviewed by the BBC, details Ventura's assertions of enduring sexual assault and physical abuse at the hands of Combs for over ten years, starting when she was 19 and he was 37.

Ventura alleges that Combs, also known as Puff Daddy, subjected her to a series of violent episodes. She disclosed these harrowing experiences, including instances of rape and severe beatings, after maintaining silence for years.

Ventura, an R&B artiste signed to Combs' Bad Boy record label, further accuses him of manipulating her with drugs and alcohol, leading to addiction and control over her life. The lawsuit describes Combs as a "serial domestic abuser," claiming he regularly assaulted Ventura, leaving her with visible injuries like black eyes, bruises, and blood.

Cassie and Sean Diddy

In response to these allegations, Combs vehemently denies the accusations, labelling them as baseless and designed to extort him. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has refuted the claims, calling them "offensive and outrageous." Brafman stated that Ventura had demanded a substantial sum of USD 30 million, threatening to publish a damaging book about their relationship if her demands weren't met.

Combs' legal team asserts that they rebuffed this demand, citing it as blatant blackmail.

However, Ventura's legal representative, Doug Wigdor, countered these claims, alleging that Combs attempted to silence Ventura with a significant monetary offer, which she refused. Wigdor maintains that Ventura's decision to come forward aims to give a voice to all women who endure similar silence and abuse in relationships.

Moreover, the lawsuit includes a disturbing allegation that Combs had planned to detonate a car belonging to rapper Kid Cudi, with whom Ventura was in a relationship. Ventura claims that during Paris Fashion Week in 2012, Combs expressed jealousy and threatened to blow up Kid Cudi's car, which later occurred at Kid Cudi's residence. A spokesperson for Kid Cudi reportedly corroborated Ventura's account.

Cassie, known for hit tracks like "Me & U", "Long Way to Go", and collaborations with Diddy, has stepped forward to speak up, expressing her readiness to share her story for the benefit of other women facing similar violence and abuse in relationships.