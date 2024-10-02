Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces more than 100 new assault allegations

Renowned rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing a staggering number of new allegations, with over 100 individuals preparing to sue him for sexual assault, rape, and exploitation, according to attorney Tony Buzbee. The accusations, some involving minors as young as nine, have drawn significant attention as the legal battle intensifies.

Buzbee, a Texas-based lawyer, revealed that he is representing 120 alleged victims, with the cases spanning from 1991 to 2023. Of these victims, 25 were minors at the time of the alleged abuse, marking the first time Combs has been accused of child sexual abuse. The incidents reportedly took place across major cities such as Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, with the majority occurring after 2015, reported BBC.

"This is an important matter that we intend to aggressively pursue," Buzbee stated during a press conference. He emphasised that his team would "leave no stone unturned" in identifying all liable parties involved in the alleged misconduct, including any entities that may have benefited from it.

Erica Wolff, a lawyer representing Combs, issued a strong rebuttal, stating that the rapper "emphatically and categorically denies" the allegations, calling them "false and defamatory." Wolff further expressed Combs' intent to prove his innocence in court, asserting that "the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

The legal action follows Combs' recent arrest on criminal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He is currently in federal custody after being denied bail, a decision he is appealing. Combs has denied all criminal allegations against him.

According to Buzbee, the alleged victims come from over 25 states across the US, with an equal number of men and women among them. Many of the plaintiffs claim they were sexually assaulted after attending parties hosted by Combs, often under the guise of album releases, holiday celebrations, or auditions. Buzbee alleged that many victims, particularly young individuals seeking success in the music industry, were coerced into sexual acts with promises of career advancement.

Buzbee highlighted particularly disturbing cases, including that of a nine-year-old boy who claims he was abused at a recording studio in New York. Another minor alleged he was promised fame by Combs, only to be sexually assaulted after being invited to meet the rapper alone. A 15-year-old girl also alleges that she was flown to New York for a party and subsequently raped by Combs and others.

The alleged victims claim that they were often given drug-laced drinks before the assaults. Buzbee referred to these incidents as "the biggest secret in the entertainment industry," adding that "the wall of silence has now been broken."

In contrast to a class-action lawsuit, Buzbee confirmed that each case will be filed individually. Andrew Van Arsdale, an attorney collaborating with Buzbee, revealed that his firm had received over 3,000 calls from individuals claiming to have been abused by Combs, with more cases currently under review.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Combs maintains his innocence, prepared to defend himself against what he describes as baseless accusations.