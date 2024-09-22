Chester Bennington’s mother feels ‘betrayed’ by Linkin Park’s decision to replace late vocalist 

Chester Bennington's mother, Susan Eubanks, has expressed her deep disappointment over Linkin Park's decision to replace the late vocalist with Emily Armstrong. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Eubanks revealed that the band had assured her they would inform her of any future changes if they continued as a group. However, she now feels "betrayed" after learning about the new lineup through the media.

"I feel betrayed," said Eubanks, referring to the band's choice to bring in Armstrong as Bennington's replacement. Chester Bennington, the legendary rock singer who died by suicide in 2017 at the age of 41, was a key figure in shaping the band's sound.

Eubanks explained that the band had previously promised to keep her informed about any future developments. "They told me if they were ever going to do something, they would let me know. They didn't let me know, and they probably knew I wouldn't be happy. I'm very upset," she said. Eubanks went on to claim that the band might be trying to "erase the past."

Her statement comes after Linkin Park announced their plans to reunite for a new album and tour, featuring Armstrong, the frontwoman of Dead Sara, as co-lead vocalist and Colin Brittain on drums. Eubanks mentioned that despite having met Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn, members of the band, multiple times over the past few years, they never mentioned a reunion or the change in the lineup.

"I found out about Emily Armstrong joining the band on Google," Eubanks shared, recalling her shock at the news. "When I searched for something, the first thing that popped up was Linkin Park's announcement. They were everywhere that week."

Eubanks further explained her disappointment over the band's new vocalist attempting to fill Bennington's role. "There's no one in the world who can replicate Chester's voice," she said. "When I heard they were performing his songs with someone else, it hurt. I don't know how fans feel, but for me, it's painful to hear someone else singing my son's songs."

Linkin Park has yet to respond to Eubanks' statements, but her words have sparked a conversation among fans about the band's decision to continue without Bennington and the emotional impact it has had on his family.