The 96th Academy Awards live telecast to start an hour early

The Academy on Friday officially announced that the 96th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air live at 5:30 am on March 11 for viewers in India, marking an hour earlier than its previous broadcast time. This change is part of the prestigious event's plans for its worldwide telecast.

Slated to take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, the 96th Oscars will be aired live on ABC in the US and across more than 200 territories globally on March 10, ensuring a widespread audience for the anticipated awards night.

The ceremony's runtime has been set from 7 pm to 10:30 pm (ET) / 4 pm to 7:30 pm (PT). A pre-show lasting 30 minutes will precede the main event, commencing at 6:30 pm (ET) / 3:30 pm (PT) (5 am IST on March 11 in India).

In an Instagram post, the Academy's official handle shared the updated schedule, inviting audiences to tune into ABC for the live Oscars ceremony.

Jimmy Kimmel, a renowned television personality, has been officially announced as the host for the Oscars this year, marking his fourth time hosting the prestigious event. The production will be led by showrunner and executive producer Raj Kapoor, supported by executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan, with Hamish Hamilton directing the telecast.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Oscars, the upcoming 81st Golden Globes will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 7, airing live in the US on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ at 8 pm (ET)/5 pm (PT) (6:30 am IST on January 8 in India). The nominees for the Golden Globe Awards are set to be revealed on December 11, while the host for the ceremony remains undisclosed after Jerrod Carmichael hosted the event in 2023.