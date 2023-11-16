Entertainment
Reuters
Thu Nov 16, 2023 10:41 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 10:47 AM

Most Viewed

Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel chosen to host Oscars for fourth time

Reuters
Thu Nov 16, 2023 10:41 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 10:47 AM
Photo: Reuters

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the 96th Oscars next year, his fourth time helming the pinnacle event of the Hollywood awards season, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Wednesday.

"I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," Kimmel said in the Academy statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 96th Oscars will air on Walt Disney-owned ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on March 10, 2024.

Read more

‘Jojo Rabbit’ director Taika criticises hollywood lifestyle

Kimmel also hosted the 95th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre last March and delivered a back-to-basics show that sought to celebrate a moviegoing rebound from the pandemic, earning an Emmy nomination for his stint.

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host and executive producer also hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018.

 

Related topic:
Jimmy KimmelOscarsAcademy Awards96th OscarsAcademy Awards host
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Redoan Rony of Chorki and Mohammad Touqir Islam at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Chorki represents Bangladesh at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Wahid Ibn Reza

Bangladeshi-led VFX team gets Oscar nomination

Fans slam Jimmy Kimmel over Naatu Naatu

Indians slam Jimmy Kimmel for calling 'RRR' Bollywood film, making fun of 'Naatu Naatu'

Spotlight, Oscars

'Spotlight' wins top Oscar prize on night of racial critique

Picture of Oscar statuettes

Are the Oscars a big deal anymore?

গভীর নিম্নচাপে সাগরে ৩ নম্বর সংকেত, বৃষ্টি বাড়বে কাল-পরশু
|আবহাওয়া

গভীর নিম্নচাপে সাগরে ৩ নম্বর সংকেত, বৃষ্টি বাড়বে কাল-পরশু

গভীর সঞ্চালনশীল মেঘে ঢাকায় আবার বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাগর-রুনি হত্যা মামলা: ১০৫ বার পেছাল তদন্ত প্রতিবেদন জমার তারিখ

৩৮ মিনিট আগে