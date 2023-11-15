‘Jojo Rabbit’ director Taika criticises hollywood lifestyle

In a recent interview following the premiere of his film "Next Goal Wins" at the Toronto International Film Festival, acclaimed filmmaker Taika Waititi shared candid thoughts about his disillusionment with Hollywood and his contemplation of quitting the film industry.

Known for his unique approach to filmmaking, Waititi, the mind behind movies like "Thor: Love and Thunder" and the Oscar-winning "Jojo Rabbit", expressed a growing disinterest in conforming to the norms of mainstream cinema. He discussed his latest project, "Next Goal Wins", a sports movie diverging from the typical sports film conventions. The movie, inspired by a documentary, focuses on the American Samoa men's soccer team, showcasing a more human-centred narrative rather than emphasising triumphalism.

Waititi, 48, acknowledged his diminishing passion for Hollywood, highlighting the challenges of creating feel-good films in an industry that increasingly perceives them as risky ventures. He remarked, "I think all my films are feel-good films, but I feel that more and more that's becoming less normal and more of a risky thing to do."

During the interview, the filmmaker emphasised his interest in storytelling focused on people and family dynamics rather than adherence to standard film tropes. He delved into the significance of family, highlighting that his concept of family isn't solely defined by blood relations, but also includes individuals who become closer than blood relatives through shared experiences and upbringing.

Moreover, Waititi touched upon the representation of Indigenous people in film, stressing the importance of authentic portrayals made by those from within the culture itself. He praised the self-deprecating nature of Polynesian culture and emphasised the need to move away from stereotypical, overly reverential portrayals that lack authenticity.

Notably, Waititi expressed his desire to step away from the demanding nature of the film industry, citing his recent hiatus and newfound appreciation for life beyond the entertainment business. He humorously envisioned a future free from work obligations, preferring a simple life by the sea.

The interview offered a glimpse into Waititi's introspection about his career trajectory, indicating a potential shift away from the film industry to pursue a more relaxed lifestyle aligned with his newfound priorities.

Despite rumours and speculation about future projects, Waititi remained tight-lipped, hinting at a possible departure from the limelight to prioritise personal contentment over professional pursuits.