Angelina Jolie calls out Pakistan as it deports Afghan refugees

American actress and renowned human rights activist Angelina Jolie has voiced her distress and sadness in response to the mass expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan. Taking to Instagram, Jolie directly called out Pakistan for its recent decision to send back scores of Afghans, emphasising the nation's historical role in supporting Afghan refugee families.

In her social media post, Jolie expressed her disappointment, stating, "Pakistan has been a supporter of many Afghan refugee families for decades. I am saddened they would so abruptly push back refugees who face the impossible realities of trying to survive in today's Afghanistan, where women have again been deprived of all rights and the possibility of education, many are being imprisoned, and there is a deep humanitarian crisis."

The Academy Award-winning actress highlighted the impact on women who are being denied basic rights due to this sudden deportation. Jolie's post underscored the broader issue, characterising it as "yet another example of the backsliding in human rights globally" and labelling it a "new tragedy in the long history of the suffering of Afghan people." She continued, "Please, if you can, try to stay aware and informed. See the link in my bio for Afghan reporting. #Afghanistan #Pakistan."

Jolie's remarks follow Pakistan's announcement that it would expel over 1.73 million undocumented Afghan refugees after November 1. The decision has sparked international concern, particularly given the fragile situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover. The spokesman for the Taliban-led Kabul security department assured that preparations had been made to assist in settling those deported from Pakistan.

The actress's advocacy for human rights and her plea for awareness shed light on the ongoing challenges faced by the Afghan people, who have endured decades of war, conflict, and displacement. Jolie's post serves as a reminder of the promises made for a better future for Afghanistan and the global responsibility to address the plight of those affected by the current crisis.