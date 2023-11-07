TV & Film
Tue Nov 7, 2023 05:57 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 06:31 PM

Final ‘The Marvels’ trailer confirms link to Thor, Iron Man and Captain America

Photo: Collected

Earlier today, the final trailer for "The Marvels" was unveiled, and it confirms the return of a significant character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This highly-anticipated film, scheduled for release on Friday, November 10, will feature Brie Larson returning to her role as Captain Marvel, alongside Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, who last appeared in "Thor: Love and Thunder". 

The lead cast also includes Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, Samuel L Jackson returning as Nick Fury, and Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau. Furthermore, popular South Korean actor Park Seo-joon will be making his Hollywood debut by portraying Prince Yan in "The Marvels".

Just before the film's imminent release, the final trailer for "The Marvels" has officially confirmed a significant crossover. In this trailer, as Ms Marvel and Captain Marvel collaborate on strategies to combat the villainous Dar-Benn, a surprise appearance is made by an Asgardian, Valkyrie. She delivers an inspirational message, saying, "You can stand tall without standing alone." A scene featuring the Bifröst in space follows. Notably, the most surprising aspect of the trailer is the opening flashback, which showcases Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America. In the background, Nick Fury remarks, "Heroes, it is an old-fashioned notion, but the world can still use them."

Hollywood actors' union notes disagreements with studios' offer, including AI

Dark forces are on the rise, and the Marvels must go to great lengths to ensure the safety of humanity. The supervillain Kree ominously declares, "My work is inescapable. There will always be more to finish it." Meanwhile, Dar-Benn ascends to power. The trailer then reveals the Marvel superheroes joining forces, inspired by the courageous words of Valkyrie. The tagline reads, "Be there for the moment that changes everything." Fans are ecstatic about the potential return of characters who met their end in "Endgame". 

Just weeks ago, there were discussions within Marvel regarding the possible resurrection of these characters, including Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow.

 

