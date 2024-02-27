Michelle Yeoh, Al Pacino, and Zendaya amongst Oscars presenters

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday that Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ke Huy Quan, last year's Oscar-winning actors, will return to the stage as presenters for the 96th Oscars, unveiling the first list of presenters for the upcoming ceremony.

"Introducing the first slate of lineup of presenters for the 96th Oscars! Catch the live Oscars broadcast on ABC this Sunday, March 10, at the new time of 7e/4p. Check out the official poster of presenters. #Oscars" - Posted the Academy on X yesterday.

Adding to the star-studded ensemble of presenters are Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sam Rockwell, and Zendaya.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 96th Oscars for the fourth time at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood on March 10. Leading the production team are executive producers Raj Kapoor (also the showrunner), Molly McNearney, and Katy Mullan.

In the spotlight this year, Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" dominates the nominations with an impressive 13 nods, closely followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" with 11 and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" with 10.

Noteworthy contenders for Best Picture include "American Fiction", "Anatomy of a Fall", "Barbie", "The Holdovers", "Maestro", "Past Lives", and "The Zone of Interest".