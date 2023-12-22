96th Oscars shortlists announced: 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' shine bright across 10 categories

Surprisingly, no Indian film made it to the shortlist this year, emphasising the global scope and competition within the film industry.

The anticipation for the 96th Oscars is building, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently unveiled the shortlists across ten categories, highlighting outstanding films and performances. Greta Gerwig's comedic masterpiece "Barbie" leads the pack with nods in five categories, while Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" makes a strong showing with recognition in three categories.

"Barbie's" nominations span across sound, original song, and original score, with contributions from acclaimed artists Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt. Meanwhile, "Oppenheimer" secures nominations for Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, and Original Score.

Despite not making the final cut, films like A24's unconventional "Beau is Afraid" and Universal Pictures' chilling summer release "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" managed to captivate the attention of the Academy.

The musical compositions in contention feature notable entries from Daniel Pemberton, Ludwig Göransson, and the late Robbie Robertson. The list showcases a diverse array of talents, including Black composers Jon Batiste and Kris Bowers, female musician Laura Karpman, and nonbinary artist Mica Levi.

The 96th Oscars will be hosted by television host-comedian Jimmy Kimmel, marking his return to the prestigious event. A24, the host for the ceremony in 2024, made the announcement, stating, "Well, I guess the secret's out. Presenting your 96th Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back."

The Oscar nomination period is scheduled to take place from January 11-16, with the official nominees set to be announced on January 23.

Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

Nominated Films Across Categories

Documentary Feature

- American Symphony

- Apolonia, Apolonia

- Beyond Utopia

- Bobi Wine: The People's President

- Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy

- The Eternal Memory

- Four Daughters

- Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

- In the Rearview

- Stamped from the Beginning

- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

- A Still Small Voice

- 32 Sounds

- To Kill a Tiger

- 20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Subject

- The ABCs of Book Banning

- The Barber of Little Rock

- Bear

- Between Earth & Sky

- Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

- Camp Courage

- Deciding Vote

- How We Get Free

- If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

- Island in Between

- The Last Repair Shop

- Last Song from Kabul

- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

- Oasis

- Wings of Dust

International Feature

- Armenia, Amerikatsi

- Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun

- Denmark, The Promised Land

- Finland, Fallen Leaves

- France, The Taste of Things

- Germany, The Teachers' Lounge

- Iceland, Godland

- Italy, Io Capitano

- Japan, Perfect Days

- Mexico, Totem

- Morocco, The Mother of All Lies

- Spain, Society of the Snow

- Tunisia, Four Daughters

- Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol

- United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest

Makeup and Hairstyling

- Beau Is Afraid

- Ferrari

- Golda

- Killers of the Flower Moon

- The Last Voyage of the Demeter

- Maestro

- Napoleon

- Oppenheimer

- Poor Things

- Society of the Snow

Sound

- Barbie

- The Creator

- Ferrari

- The Killer

- Killers of the Flower Moon

- Maestro

- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

- Napoleon

- Oppenheimer

- The Zone of Interest

Original Score

- American Fiction

- American Symphony

- Barbie

- The Boy and the Heron

- The Color Purple

- Elemental

- The Holdovers

- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

- Killers of the Flower Moon

- Oppenheimer

- Poor Things

- Saltburn

- Society of the Snow

- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

- The Zone of Interest

Original Song

- It Never Went Away from American Symphony

- Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) from Asteroid City

- Dance The Night from Barbie

- I'm Just Ken from Barbie

- What Was I Made For? from Barbie

- Keep It Movin' from The Color Purple

- Superpower (I) from The Color Purple

- The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot

- High Life from Flora and Son

- Meet In The Middle from Flora and Son

- Can't Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

- Quiet Eyes from Past Lives

- Road To Freedom from Rustin

- Am I Dreaming from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Animated Short Film

- Boom

- Eeva

- Humo (Smoke)

- I'm Hip

- A Kind of Testament

- Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)

- Letter to a Pig

- Ninety-Five Senses

- Once Upon a Studio

- Our Uniform

- Pachyderme

- Pete

- 27

- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

- Wild Summon

Live Action Short Film

- The After

- The Anne Frank Gift Shop

- An Avocado Pit

- Bienvenidos a Los Angeles

- Dead Cat

- Good Boy

- Invincible

- Invisible Border

- Knight of Fortune

- The One Note Man

- Red, White and Blue

- The Shepherd

- Strange Way of Life

- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Visual Effects

- The Creator

- Godzilla Minus One

- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

- Napoleon

- Poor Things

- Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

- Society of the Snow

- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse