Comedian Jo Koy set to host 81st Golden Globe Awards

Comedian and actor Jo Koy has been selected to host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, marking his inaugural major award show hosting gig. The decision comes from producers who admire Koy's "infectious energy and relatable humour." Known for his notable achievements, Koy's Easter Sunday became the big studio movie with an all-Filipino ensemble last year. With an impressive repertoire including five stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, his recent Netflix special, Live From The Los Angeles Forum, has further solidified his comedic prowess.

The Golden Globes, recovering from past scandals and tumultuous periods, are scheduled to take place on January 7. Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes president, expressed excitement about having Koy as the host: "We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humour to kick off Hollywood's award season. We know Jo is bringing his A-game."

In response to this opportunity, Koy shared his enthusiasm, stating, "I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I'm so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud."

Among the nominations, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" leads with nine nods, including best picture musical or comedy, and acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" closely follows with eight nominations, including best picture drama, and recognitions for actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt.

The Golden Globes' voting body has expanded to 300 members following backlash due to the absence of Black members highlighted in a 2021 report by the Los Angeles Times when the group comprised only 87 foreign journalists.

This year's 81st Golden Globes will air on CBS, marking the first major broadcast of the awards season. Traditionally esteemed as one of the highest-profile awards shows, second only to the Oscars, it previously drew around 19 million viewers before the pandemic. The show's reputation is built upon its lively atmosphere, often described as a boozy, A-list party, with hosts known for their more irreverent tone compared to their Academy counterparts.