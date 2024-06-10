Bangladeshi critics and journalists selected for 82nd Golden Globe voting panel

Four Bangladeshi film critics and journalists have recently been selected for the voting panel of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. The distinguished individuals are film critic and screenwriter Sadia Khalid Reeti, journalist and content officer Ador Rahman, journalist Johnny Haque, and journalist Monjurul Alam.

The Golden Globe authorities released the list of 337 voters from 84 countries, including Bangladesh, on Saturday, June 8. These panelists will watch the initially nominated films and cast their votes, which will determine the final nominations and winners.

Sadia Khalid Reeti, now in her third term on the voting panel, has been a journalist for over a decade. She is currently serving as the cultural editor of the national daily Dhaka Tribune and has previously served as a FIPRESCI jury member at the Cannes Film Festival.

Ador Rahman, in his second term on the panel, has had a long career with Prothom Alo and recently covered the 77th Cannes Film Festival. He is currently the content officer at Chorki.

Journalists Johnny Haque and Monjurul Alam are first-time panelists. Johnny Haque has been in journalism for two decades and has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival since 2015. In addition to journalism, he is also known as a lyricist.

Monjurul Alam has been an entertainment journalist for eight years and is currently a staff reporter in the Culture and Entertainment section of Prothom Alo.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 5, 2025.