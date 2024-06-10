TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Jun 10, 2024 12:05 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 12:14 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Bangladeshi critics and journalists selected for 82nd Golden Globe voting panel

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Jun 10, 2024 12:05 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 12:14 PM
Bangladeshi critics and journalists selected for 82nd Golden Globe voting panel
Photos: Collected

Four Bangladeshi film critics and journalists have recently been selected for the voting panel of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. The distinguished individuals are film critic and screenwriter Sadia Khalid Reeti, journalist and content officer Ador Rahman, journalist Johnny Haque, and journalist Monjurul Alam.

The Golden Globe authorities released the list of 337 voters from 84 countries, including Bangladesh, on Saturday, June 8. These panelists will watch the initially nominated films and cast their votes, which will determine the final nominations and winners.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sadia Khalid Reeti, now in her third term on the voting panel, has been a journalist for over a decade. She is currently serving as the cultural editor of the national daily Dhaka Tribune and has previously served as a FIPRESCI jury member at the Cannes Film Festival.

Ador Rahman, in his second term on the panel, has had a long career with Prothom Alo and recently covered the 77th Cannes Film Festival. He is currently the content officer at Chorki.

Journalists Johnny Haque and Monjurul Alam are first-time panelists. Johnny Haque has been in journalism for two decades and has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival since 2015. In addition to journalism, he is also known as a lyricist.

Monjurul Alam has been an entertainment journalist for eight years and is currently a staff reporter in the Culture and Entertainment section of Prothom Alo.

‘Ura Dhura’ Antara stoked about her first ‘superhit’
Read more

‘Ura Dhura’ Antara stoked about her first ‘superhit’

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 5, 2025.

Related topic:
Golden Globes 2024Golden Globe Awards 2025Golden Globe Awards Sadia Khalid ReetiBangladeshi journalists at Golden Globe AwardsGolden Globe voting panel
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Oppenheimer, 'Poor Things' win major prizes at Golden Globes

'Oppenheimer, 'Poor Things' win major awards at Golden Globes

5m ago

Comedian Jo Koy set to host 81st Golden Globe Awards

5m ago

Golden Globes ratings leap by 50% to 9.4 million viewers

5m ago
Golden Globe Awards 2024: A starry comeback with new faces and bold changes

Golden Globe Awards comeback with new faces and bold changes

5m ago
Ali Wong and Steven Yeun make Golden Globes history with ‘Beef’ wins

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun make Golden Globes history with ‘Beef’ wins

5m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনা-মোদি বৈঠকে দুদেশের সম্পর্ক আরও দৃঢ় করার আশাবাদ

‘আমাদের বহুমাত্রিক সম্পর্ক ভবিষ্যতে আরও সম্প্রসারিত এবং আরও গভীর হবে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ভুয়া তথ্যে এনআইডি: আজিজের ২ ভাইয়ের বিরুদ্ধে তদন্ত করবে ইসি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification