Golden Globes ratings leap by 50% to 9.4 million viewers

The highly anticipated Golden Globes, making its premiere on CBS this year, witnessed a remarkable surge in viewership, attracting a total of 9.4 million viewers. This substantial 50% increase from last year's ratings, as per time zone-adjusted fast national including Out of Home ratings from Nielsen, marked a notable victory for the awards show in its new network home.

Previously hosted by Jerrod Carmichael in 2023 on NBC and available for streaming on Peacock, the show faced a decline, securing a 1.1 rating among the crucial adults 18-49 demographic and 6.3 million viewers, indicating a drop from its previous year's performance.

This year's transition to CBS came amidst a tumultuous period for the Golden Globes following a scandal of displacing NBC, the long-standing home of the awards show since 1996.

The 81st annual Golden Globes ceremony, hosted by Jo Koy, garnered mixed reviews, particularly due to some of the opening monologue jokes that didn't resonate well with the audience. Significant attendees included Taylor Swift, and Selena Gomez, as well as members of the "Barbie" cast like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig, and many others.

The night witnessed significant victories for first-time winners like Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("The Holdovers"), Kieran Culkin ("Succession"), and Ayo Edibiri ("The Bear"). The film "Oppenheimer" emerged triumphant, securing five wins, including Best Motion Picture Drama, while the TV series "Succession" dominated with four wins for its final season, concluding in May. The series was also recognised as the Best Drama Series.

Furthermore, the awards show broke records on Paramount+, achieving the largest live-streaming audience for an awards show across Paramount+ and other CBS platforms since The 65th Grammy Awards aired in February 2023. This marked the "second-largest live-streamed CBS special event on Paramount+ ever in terms of AMA and reach," while also claiming the top trending spot on social media with nearly 30 billion potential impressions.