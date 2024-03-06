CBS to expand 'Young Sheldon' universe with Georgie and Mandy Spinoff

CBS has officially greenlit a spinoff series centred around characters Georgie and Mandy from the popular show "Young Sheldon" for the upcoming 2024-2025 broadcast season.

Titled yet to be revealed, the series will feature Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprising their roles as Georgie and Mandy, respectively. Set in Texas, the multi-camera comedy will explore the adventures of Georgie and Mandy as they navigate the challenges of raising a family.

Created by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland, the spinoff will continue the legacy of "Young Sheldon" and its predecessor, "The Big Bang Theory". All three creators have been instrumental in developing the characters and stories that have captivated audiences for years.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, expressed excitement about the new series, stating, "Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily."

The spinoff series order coincides with the final season of "Young Sheldon", which premiered on February 15 after a delay caused by the writers' and actors' strikes in 2023.

Lorre, Molaro, and Holland, in a joint statement, conveyed their enthusiasm for continuing the Cooper family's journey through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.

With Lorre's extensive history at CBS spanning back to 2003, the spinoff ensures the continuation of his successful tenure at the network. His previous creations, including "The Big Bang Theory", "Two and a Half Men", "Mom", and "Young Sheldon", have all enjoyed long-standing success.

The spinoff series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc in association with Warner Bros Television.

Montana Jordan is represented by Alchemy Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer, while Emily Osment is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.

