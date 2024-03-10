Police to beef up security expecting protests at Oscars 2024

Anticipating protests at the Academy Awards over the Israel-Palestine war, the Los Angeles police will increase its presence on Sunday night so that the Oscars ceremony isn't disrupted. The New York Times, citing the Los Angeles Police Department, reported that at least one group "would like to stop the Academy Awards". The police gathered the intelligence based partially on social media posts.

"It's going to be our goal to ensure that the Academy Awards is successful, that guests can arrive safely and get into the venue. But, also, we are going to try very hard to make contact with the groups as they show up, and lay out the expectation that we as the police are here to support your First Amendment constitutional rights," said Commander Randy Goddard.

While some groups may try to block traffic or use other disruptive measures, others may protest closer to the Dolby Theater, where the Oscars take place. The police said that it would "build out more resources" to "help facilitate" any protests. They wouldn't allow protesters to break the law or prevent guests from arriving safely at the Oscars.

"We're hopefully going to find that middle ground. My objective is to get the guests safely inside that venue," the commander said. The police said the Dolby Theater, secured by the Academy, has railings, fencing, checkpoints and almost 2,000 private security guards.

As per AP, the war in Ukraine will be on some attendees' minds, particularly those of the journalist filmmakers behind the documentary favourite, 20 Days in Mariupol, by Mstyslav Chernov. With the presidential election in full swing, politics could be an unavoidable topic despite an awards season that's played out largely in a vacuum.

The step comes after a few dozen pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside Crypto.com Arena during the Grammys. They blocked traffic by the drop-off area.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is hosting its 96th Oscars on Sunday. It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Among the many announced presenters are-- Zendaya, Al Pacino, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage and Bad Bunny.