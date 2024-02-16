‘570’: Film on Bangbandhu’s assassination gets censor board clearance

The much anticipated, national award-winning director Ashraf Shishir's historical film, "570", has finally been approved for a theatrical release after being stuck at the Bangladesh Film Censor Board for the last six months.

The film, based on the premise of the tragic death of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the brutal assassination that took place on August 15, 1975, received confirmation from the Censor Board on February 11.

Regarding the film, Director Ashraf Shishir said, "The story will revolve around the immediate aftermath, especially 36 hours after the killings, according to the information and testimony from the Bangabandhu assassination case in 1996."

Ashraf Shishir informed that they have submitted the film to the censor board in July, last year. Regarding the long delay in getting a green light from the board, the director said, "Actually, this is intriguing for us too. Even though the ruling party is on the side of the Liberation War, I do not understand why a historical film on Bangabandhu has been handled in such a manner."

"We have previously included images, documents, and newspaper cuttings on Bangabandhu's brutal murder and his murderers, as the countrymen should come to know about them, and it is kind of a norm in any historical drama. However, the censor board asked for revisions, and we had to cut them out of the film, especially the images containing the murderers' faces," said the director.

"Leaving aside the common misconceptions about government grants or political motives, we have created this film only to educate the new generation about the actual history. However, in our attempt to present an accurate representation of history, we are facing obstacles. Does this mean that the new generation will not recognise the murderers' of Bangabandhu and his family? We have encountered several other challenges, and we had to oblige to the board. However, we are happy that the film has been approved so we can release it finally," he added.

Bappy Chowdhury, who has been featured in the film, said, "The audience will see me in a different avatar in this unique film. It is an honour for me to be a part of it."

Actors Masum Aziz, Shadhin Khosru, Sumona Shoma, Kazi Raju, Elina Shammi, Shansi Farukh and Dukhu Sumon, amongst others, will also be seen in prominent roles.

The film is awaiting its release on August 15, marking the National Mourning Day.