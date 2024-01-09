Releases of ‘Kajol Rekha’ and ‘Dorod’ delayed

Two of the most anticipated movies of this year, namely Giasuddin Selim's "Kajol Rekha" and Anonno Mamun's directorial and Shakib Khan starrer film "Dorod" have delayed their releases, mostly due to the 12th Parliamentary Elections.

Giasuddin Selim's "Kajol Rekha" was scheduled to be released on February 2 and "Dorod" was going to be released on February 9. However, the respective directorial panels delayed the release dates.

In this regard, prominent director, Giasuddin Selim, said although he completed most of the post-production work of "Kajol Rekha" he cannot release the film just yet due to bureaucratic formality. "The film is financed by the government therefore it is mandatory for us that the Minister for Information and Broadcasting watch our film first and refer his approval to the censor board for a nationwide release."

"Although the film was supposed to be approved by now, the ministry must be very busy just after the elections. So we are waiting for them to settle down a little after which we will invite the minister for a special premiere. His permission will then allow us to send it to the Bangladesh Censor Board for their approval," added the eminent director.

"Maybe we would not be able to release the film on the premeditated date but I am hoping the audience will be able to watch the film sometime between February and March," director Selim concluded.

The release of another much-anticipated film of this year, starring superstar Shakib Khan and Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, "Dorod" has been delayed for several reasons.

Anonno Mamun, the director of the film, said in a recent video message that he wants to take more time to surprise the audience with a good film.

"As I have promised that I will update you about the film after the elections, I have come here to let you know that we are planning something even bigger for all of you (audience). We will not release the film in February but will do some interactive promotional activities with Shakib Khan's fans in the meantime," he said.

"The pressure on the production team is huge as the film is going to be dubbed in four languages and simultaneously released in 30 countries across the world, we need more time to prepare the movie. We are however planning to gather 50,000 Shakib Khan fans at a venue and release the trailer and song of the film with them," said the director of the film.

Not even the poster of the film, which is anticipated to create a stir upon release, has been published in continuation of Anonno Mamun's innovative approach to promotions. In this regard, he said, "We are doing this for the film industry's benefit. If the songs of the movie were to be released from the popular Indian label T-Series, it would be immensely beneficial to us and we are trying to do just that."

Giasuddin Selim's "Kajol Rekha" is based on a mythological character named "Kajol Rekha" from the Maimansingha Gitika. The film features an ensemble cast including Shariful Razz, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Sahana Rahman Sumi, Sadia Ayman, Azad Abul Kalam, Iresh Zaker, Khairul Bashar, Rahmat Ali, Gaoshul Alam Shaon and others.

On the other hand, the Pan-Indian film "Dorod" has been Jointly produced by SK Movies, One World Movies, Bangladesh's Action Cut Entertainment, and Kibria Films. This psychological thriller is likely to be released across 30 countries this year in six languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, in addition to Bengali.