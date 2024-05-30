TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu May 30, 2024 01:20 PM
Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 01:27 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Kajol Rekha’ to be released in the US and Canada tomorrow

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu May 30, 2024 01:20 PM Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 01:27 PM
‘Kajol Rekha’ to be released in the US and Canada tomorrow
Photo: Collected

The "Monpura" famed director Gias Uddin Selim, released his latest film "Kajol Rekha" about six weeks ago. The film continues to be shown in various theatres across the country while garnering positive reviews from the audience.

Now "Kajol Rekha" is all set to release in the USA and Canada tomorrow. Director Gias Uddin Selim confirmed the news to The Daily Star, himself.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The director expressed gratitude for the overwhelming reception of "Kajol Rekha" by audiences nationwide, stating, "The love and support brings me joy as a filmmaker."

Regarding the release of the film abroad, the director remarked, "I'm confident that 'Kajol Rekha' will be well-received. I have created a wonderful film that I believe will strike a chord with the audience."

Read more

Are Sariful Razz and Pori Moni back together?

Gias Uddin Selim also mentioned that the trailer for "Kajol Rekha" was displayed on billboards for several days in New York's Times Square.

Mondera Chakroborty, who starred as the film's leading lady, expressed her joy stating, "The film has been receiving love from audiences in the country and it is gearing up for release in Canada and America. I'm on cloud nine being the titular actress."

Notably, the chart-topper "Kajol Rekha" premiered last Eid-ul-Fitr and it is still running in various theatres of the country including Dhaka. 

Related topic:
Kajol Rekhadirector Gias Uddin SelimMondera ChakrobortyDhakaUSCanada
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Apple logo

Apple files appeal after Biden administration allows US ban on watch imports

5m ago

Bangladesh, Canada to work for higher bilateral trade

7m ago

Canada expresses disappointment over Jan 7 electoral process

4m ago
Kumar Bishwajit gives updates on son’s condition after accident

Kumar Bishwajit provides latest updates on son’s condition

1y ago

Canada to cut number of international students to tackle housing shortage

4m ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রিমালের আঘাতে ভাসমান এলএনজি স্থাপনায় ক্ষতি, কমেছে গ্যাস সরবরাহ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification