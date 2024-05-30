‘Kajol Rekha’ to be released in the US and Canada tomorrow

The "Monpura" famed director Gias Uddin Selim, released his latest film "Kajol Rekha" about six weeks ago. The film continues to be shown in various theatres across the country while garnering positive reviews from the audience.

Now "Kajol Rekha" is all set to release in the USA and Canada tomorrow. Director Gias Uddin Selim confirmed the news to The Daily Star, himself.

The director expressed gratitude for the overwhelming reception of "Kajol Rekha" by audiences nationwide, stating, "The love and support brings me joy as a filmmaker."

Regarding the release of the film abroad, the director remarked, "I'm confident that 'Kajol Rekha' will be well-received. I have created a wonderful film that I believe will strike a chord with the audience."

Gias Uddin Selim also mentioned that the trailer for "Kajol Rekha" was displayed on billboards for several days in New York's Times Square.

Mondera Chakroborty, who starred as the film's leading lady, expressed her joy stating, "The film has been receiving love from audiences in the country and it is gearing up for release in Canada and America. I'm on cloud nine being the titular actress."

Notably, the chart-topper "Kajol Rekha" premiered last Eid-ul-Fitr and it is still running in various theatres of the country including Dhaka.