‘Kajol Rekha’ is a timeless tale of our Bengal: Gias Uddin Selim

Renowned director Gias Uddin Selim is gearing up for the release of his latest film "Kajol Rekha" this Eid. Following the success of his debut film, "Monpura", which garnered widespread acclaim, Gias Uddin went on to produce "Swapnajaal" and "Paap Punno".

Now, with "Kajol Rekha", he ventures into a narrative deeply rooted in the essence of Bengal, featuring Sariful Islam Razz, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, and Mondera Chakroborty in pivotal roles.

In a recent interview with The Daily Star, the director shared more about his latest cinematic venture.

What are the expectations surrounding 'Kajol Rekha'?

"Kajol Rekha" draws inspiration from the age-old ballad "Maimansingha Gitika", resonating with the cultural ethos of Bengal. The narrative, steeped in history and tradition, remains relevant even today. It's a story that transcends time, reflecting the essence of Bengal. With "Kajol Rekha", we aim to bring this rich cultural art form to the forefront, and I'm confident the audience will embrace it wholeheartedly.

What were the challenges in adapting such a historical narrative for the screen?

Bringing a tale from four hundred years ago to life on the big screen posed various challenges, from meticulously reconstructing historical settings to crafting authentic costumes. The production journey spanned two years, during which we meticulously curated every aspect of the film.

From the set design by architect Saiful Haque to costume creation by Dola and her team, each element was a labour of love. The dedication of the cast and crew, coupled with meticulous attention to detail, allowed us to overcome these challenges and bring "Kajol Rekha" to fruition.

Could you share your thoughts on the cast?

The cast of "Kajol Rekha" poured their hearts into their respective roles, breathing life into the characters. Mithila's portrayal of Kankon Dashi, Mondera's embodiment of Kajol Rekha, and Sadiya Ayman's portrayal of the childhood phase were commendable. Azad Abul Kalam, Shariful Razz, and Iresh Zaker also delivered standout performances, contributing to the film's richness and depth.

How significant is 'Kajol Rekha' to you personally?

As a filmmaker, every project holds a special place, but this film is particularly dear to me. It's a realisation of a long-held aspiration to bring this timeless tale to the screen. Witnessing the culmination of this dream and sharing it with the audience is immensely gratifying, and I hope "Kajol Rekha" resonates with viewers as deeply as it does with me.