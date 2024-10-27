Gias Uddin Selim, Alauddin Majid honoured with Fazlul Haque Memorial Award

The Fazlul Haque Memorial Award for 2024 has been bestowed upon director Gias Uddin Selim and film journalist Alauddin Majid, recognising their outstanding contributions to Bangladesh's film industry.

The award, one of the prominent honours in Bangladeshi cinema, commemorates the legacy of Fazlul Haque, a pioneer of the country's film journalism and the director of its first children's film, "President".

The award ceremony, held on October 26 to mark Fazlul Haque's death anniversary, took place at the Channel i Studio in Tejgaon, Dhaka. The event was attended by notable figures such as, Daily Manab Zamin Editor Motiur Rahman Chowdhury, producer Habibur Rahman Khan, Impress Group Founder-director Mukit Majumder; and renowned chef Keka Ferdousi.

Gias Uddin Selim, known for his acclaimed films like "Monpura" and "Swapnajaal", expressed his deep gratitude for the recognition, stating, "It is a great honour to receive an award in memory of Fazlul Haque.

"In our country, we often fail to appreciate the contributions of great minds while they are still with us, as was the case with Fazlul Haque. He deserved much more recognition during his lifetime, and it's now our responsibility to ensure that his work and innovative ideas continue to be known and remembered by future generations," the filmmaker stated.

Selim also highlighted the importance of integrating Haque's legacy into the national curriculum, ensuring that younger generations are aware of his lasting influence on Bangladesh's film industry. He added, "If we don't act now, Fazlul Haque's memory will gradually fade away from our collective consciousness."

Alauddin Majid, who has been a steadfast presence in film journalism, also paid tribute to Fazlul Haque, saying, "Haque was one of the pioneering figures in Bangladesh's film journalism. Receiving this award in his name is an incredible honour. I extend my gratitude to the Fazlul Haque Memorial Committee and to his family, including Rabeya Khatun, for establishing such a meaningful legacy."

The award, initiated in 2004 by the celebrated novelist Rabeya Khatun, Fazlul Haque's wife, includes a cash prize, a certificate, and a crest. Haque was the editor of Bangladesh's first film magazine "Cinema", and in addition to "President", he directed the critically acclaimed film "Uttaran".

Keka Ferdousi, Fazlul Haque's daughter and a prominent culinary artiste, shared heartfelt memories of her parents during the ceremony. She lamented that her father did not receive the recognition he deserved during his lifetime, despite his visionary work. "My father was ahead of his time in terms of his ideas and approach to filmmaking and journalism. It's unfortunate that his contributions were not fully appreciated while he was alive."

Mukit Majumder, Haque's son-in-law and a director at Impress Group, also spoke about the profound impact Haque had on those around him, particularly for his innovative ideas and warm, approachable nature. "From a young age, I admired him for his forward-thinking approach. He could relate to people of all ages, and his thoughts were always ahead of their time. He was a true pioneer," Majumder reflected.

Over the years, the Fazlul Haque Memorial Award has been given to individuals who have made significant contributions to both filmmaking and film journalism. Past recipients include esteemed figures such as Humayun Ahmed, Chashi Nazrul Islam, Amjad Hossain, and Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, to name a few. The committee, led by Amirul Islam as its general secretary, continues to honour those who embody the spirit and dedication of Fazlul Haque.

Additionally, as part of the ceremony, a screening of the documentary "Samukhpother Jatri: The Frontiersman Fazlul Haque" was held, shedding light on the profound impact of Haque's career. The documentary highlighted his pioneering work in both film journalism and filmmaking, emphasising his role in shaping the landscape of Bangladesh's cinema.

To further commemorate Haque's legacy, the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) named its main auditorium after him, a tribute to his immense contributions. In addition, the Fazlul Haque Institute of Media Studies was established under the supervision of noted filmmaker Syed Salahuddin Zaki, aiming to inspire and train future generations of filmmakers and journalists.

More recent recipients include Razzak and Rezaunur Rahman (2013), Syed Salahuddin Zaki and Arefin Badol (2014), Masud Parvez and Shahidul Haque Khan (2015), Azizur Rahman and Mustafa Jabbar (2016), Abdul Latif Bacchu and Naresh Bhuiyan (2017), Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Shafiquzzaman Khan Lodi (2018), Kohinoor Akhter Suchanda and Rafi Hossain (2019), Alamgir and Dipen (2020), Kazi Hayat and Mazharul Islam (2021), Delwar Jahan Jhantu and Abdullah Ziad (2022), and Chotku Ahmed and Imrul Shahed (2023).