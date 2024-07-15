71 years for a hero of ‘71

Today marks the 71st birth anniversary of the freedom fighter, Ekushey Padak awardee, eminent artiste Raisul Islam Asad. On this auspicious occasion, the actor shared retrospection of his life and work in an exclusive interview with The Daily Star.

Raisul Islam Asad, a distinguished actor in Bangladesh, has left an indelible mark through his legendary roles in films such as "Guddi," "Padma Nadir Majhi," "Lal Darja," "Lalshalu," "Moner Manush," "Suruj Mia," "Khancha," and "Abar Tora Manush Ho." The artiste has not only made remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry, but also played a crucial role in the Liberation War of 1971 as a valiant freedom fighter and a member of legendary Crack Platoon.

Asad, deeply touched by the affection he receives from the people of the country on his special day, reflects on his life. "I never desired much from life. Despite my modest aspirations, the immense love that I receive from people is my greatest achievement. To me, the most significant thing in life is people's love."

Living a simple life, Asad enjoys everyday interactions with rickshaw pullers, vegetable vendors, and street sellers. "Whenever I take a rickshaw home or go grocery shopping, they recognize me. I never could get hold of this idea of stardom, and as I talk with them and feel the genuine affection they have for me, it humbles me," he says.

Recalling his early days, Asad mentions frequenting the Shilpakala Academy for social gatherings but later choosing quieter spots in Motijheel for solitude. "Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy used to be my second home. I spent a great deal of my life hanging out with my friends and colleagues there. However, as more people started to notice my presence, I began to hang out in Motijheel more."

"I prefer simple living. There's joy in ordinary life and peace in mingling with people," said the artist.

He dismisses the allure of stardom, emphasising, "A life of 'stardom' doesn't appeal to me. There's happiness in simplicity and connecting with others. I've learned this through life."

Despite a long career, Asad has always taken on fewer roles. His previous performance was in the film "Mujib," based on Bangabandhu's life. "I've never worked excessively. In my 50-year career, I haven't done even a hundred films. Sometimes, I've taken roles out of sheer compassion when people requested, saying their livelihoods depended on it," he explains.

The six-time National Film Award winner spends his days reading, listening to music, and staying connected with friends worldwide. "Talking to friends takes me back to the past and brings joy," he says.

Asad's wife and daughter live in the USA, where he often visits, but never stays long. "I've been there at least 40 times in 20 years, but I miss my country after a month. Nothing there feels like it belongs to me," he confesses.

On his birthday, Asad wishes for longevity. "I want to live long and explore life more. I've always desired a simple life and to remain an ordinary person. That's still my wish," he concludes.